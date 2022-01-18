Short Interest in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Expands By 39.5%

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 4.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 71.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 157,036 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 37.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 733,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 201,275 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 19.5% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 66,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 1.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 336,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DUNE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,958. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90. Dune Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.