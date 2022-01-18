Short Interest in Feel Foods Ltd (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) Decreases By 44.2%

Feel Foods Ltd (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FLLLF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 58,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,760. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10. Feel Foods has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.59.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Feel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.