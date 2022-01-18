Short Interest in First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Expands By 33.4%

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the December 15th total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 792.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCXXF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FCXXF remained flat at $$15.07 during trading on Tuesday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.