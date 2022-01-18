Short Interest in Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Rises By 69.2%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,500 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the December 15th total of 691,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNWF opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. Greenlane Renewables has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.30.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.