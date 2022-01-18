Short Interest in Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Rises By 69.2%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,500 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the December 15th total of 691,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNWF opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. Greenlane Renewables has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.30.
Greenlane Renewables Company Profile
Featured Article: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.