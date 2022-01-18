Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Increases By 34.4%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the December 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 245.0 days.
HUSQF remained flat at $$16.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $16.00.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile
