Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Increases By 34.4%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the December 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 245.0 days.

HUSQF remained flat at $$16.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

