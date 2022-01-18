Short Interest in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Expands By 59.9%

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,300 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the December 15th total of 426,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 177,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $664,018.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of LJPC stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a market cap of $135.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.29.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. Equities research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.