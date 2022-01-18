Short Interest in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Expands By 59.9%

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,300 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the December 15th total of 426,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
In other news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 177,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $664,018.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of LJPC stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a market cap of $135.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.29.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. Equities research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Read More: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.