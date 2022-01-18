Short Interest in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Rises By 53.4%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the December 15th total of 96,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Landos Biopharma stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.54. 613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,440. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LABP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jonestrading lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.84.

In related news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $225,981.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 337,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,607 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in Landos Biopharma by 22.5% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 165,106 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 61.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 14.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,753 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 4.9% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 15.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

