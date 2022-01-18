Short Interest in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Grows By 51.8%

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the December 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000.

NASDAQ:MAQC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,370. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

