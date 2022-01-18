Short Interest in MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Decreases By 41.4%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the December 15th total of 119,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 249,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MOGU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 123,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,190. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. MOGU has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Get MOGU alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MOGU during the second quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MOGU during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MOGU by 142.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.