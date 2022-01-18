Short Interest in Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Grows By 88.1%

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,400 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the December 15th total of 378,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $293.18 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

PRMRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

