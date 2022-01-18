Short Interest in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Declines By 43.0%

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 575,600 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

APTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTS. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APTS traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.09. 397,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,380. The stock has a market cap of $957.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $19.27.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is -22.88%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.