Short Interest in Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Declines By 31.3%

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMHG remained flat at $$28.50 during trading on Tuesday. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Prime Meridian has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter. Prime Meridian had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

