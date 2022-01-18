Short Interest in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Decreases By 44.5%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 904,300 shares, a decrease of 44.5% from the December 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 1,559.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Safe Bulkers stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,830. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $428.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.59. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.79 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

