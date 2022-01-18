Short Interest in Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Drops By 28.2%

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SCYYF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. 14,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,863. Scandium International Mining has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.
Scandium International Mining Company Profile
