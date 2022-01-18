Short Interest in Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Drops By 28.2%

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SCYYF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. 14,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,863. Scandium International Mining has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

Get Scandium International Mining alerts:

Scandium International Mining Company Profile

Scandium International Mining Corp. focuses on the development of scandium mineral resources, and scandium end-use markets. Its projects include Honeybugle Scandium, Nyngan Scandium,and Kiniviemi Scandium. It operates through the Australia and United States geographical segment. The company was founded on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Sparks, NV.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Scandium International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scandium International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.