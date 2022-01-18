Short Interest in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Increases By 36.0%

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the December 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Tailwind Acquisition by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tailwind Acquisition by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Tailwind Acquisition by 2,744.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWND opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Tailwind Acquisition has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

