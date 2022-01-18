Short Interest in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Increases By 40.4%

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the December 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TMKR opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Michael F raised its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Michael F now owns 60,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.