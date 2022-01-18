Short Interest in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Drops By 44.7%

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Community Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Community Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Community Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 143,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Community Financial by 28.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 24,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Community Financial by 11.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $226.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Financial will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.17%.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

