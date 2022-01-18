Short Interest in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Declines By 43.5%

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the December 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 134.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 100.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UL traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 339,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,840. Unilever has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.