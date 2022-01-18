Short Interest in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Rises By 36.4%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 485,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 355,700 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in XOMA in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in XOMA by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XOMA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on XOMA from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

XOMA stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. XOMA has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $252.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.60 and a beta of 0.82.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XOMA will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

