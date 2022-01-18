SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of SIFCO Industries worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590. The company has a market cap of $39.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SIFCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SIFCO Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

