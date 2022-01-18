Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to “Outperform”

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSLLF opened at $153.65 on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 1 year low of $152.57 and a 1 year high of $162.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.19 and a 200 day moving average of $161.02.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $438.15 million during the quarter.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

