Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the December 15th total of 21,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 748,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 48,051 shares during the period. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGS remained flat at $$9.74 during trading on Monday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,600. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

