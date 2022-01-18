Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,159,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,500 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises about 2.0% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $150,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.35.

NYSE:SPG traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.79. The stock had a trading volume of 29,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,880. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.