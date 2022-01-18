Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Up 44.0% in December

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Sino United Worldwide Consolidated stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,060. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $20.00.
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile
