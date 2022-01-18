Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Up 44.0% in December

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sino United Worldwide Consolidated stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,060. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Get Sino United Worldwide Consolidated alerts:

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. engages in the development of business. It aims to focus on the technology and block chain related businesses. The company was founded on August 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.