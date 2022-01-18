Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 54.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $101.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.