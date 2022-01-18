Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,123,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 486.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,066 shares of company stock valued at $13,455,411 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $237.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.43 and a 200 day moving average of $265.85. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.02 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.08 and a beta of 0.34.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

