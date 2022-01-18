Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 32.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,815,000 after buying an additional 143,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $136.21 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.11 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.91.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.86.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

