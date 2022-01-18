Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 16,428 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,428 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.98. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

