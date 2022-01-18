Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Serenity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 180.1% during the second quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 5,961,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,456 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 813.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,632,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,557,000 after buying an additional 1,454,019 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,754,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

