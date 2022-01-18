Skrumble Network (SKM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $238,812.00

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Skrumble Network has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $238,812.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One Skrumble Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00054989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Skrumble Network Profile

SKM is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skrumble Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skrumble Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

