Sky Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.74.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.60. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

