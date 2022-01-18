SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $36.64

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.64, but opened at $37.55. SM Energy shares last traded at $37.63, with a volume of 13,906 shares trading hands.

SM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen raised shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 5.74.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in SM Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in SM Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,788,000. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

