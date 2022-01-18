Smartshare (SSP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,854.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $279,295.13 and approximately $6,854.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00107305 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00016066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

