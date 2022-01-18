Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 703.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

NYSE SQM opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 307.56%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

