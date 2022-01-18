Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) PT Lowered to €33.00

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($40.91) to €33.00 ($37.50) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS STWRY opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $13.04.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

