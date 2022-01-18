Somerville Kurt F Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up 2.0% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Unilever were worth $13,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 362,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,574,000 after purchasing an additional 319,309 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.63. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

