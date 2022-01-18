Somerville Kurt F Invests $613,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Somerville Kurt F purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 2.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Pinterest by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on PINS. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $952,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,027 shares of company stock valued at $21,129,208. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINS stock opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

