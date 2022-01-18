Somerville Kurt F Sells 305 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,305,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,776,000 after purchasing an additional 650,447 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $241.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.07. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The firm has a market cap of $231.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.74.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.