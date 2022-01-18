Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Position Lifted by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,723 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 98,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,249,470. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -916.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

