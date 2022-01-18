SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 98,020 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPAQ. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 533.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 231,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,434,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,381,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

