SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $95.42

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $95.42 and last traded at $95.96, with a volume of 1048155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.49.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.19.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.