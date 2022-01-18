Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Short Interest Down 45.1% in December

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,770,000 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the December 15th total of 23,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPPI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.54.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

