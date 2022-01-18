Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.80

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.80 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 58.60 ($0.80), with a volume of 1655333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.20 ($0.82).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £309.70 million and a PE ratio of 21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Carol Kavanagh purchased 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £9,899.34 ($13,507.08).

Speedy Hire Company Profile (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.