Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Position Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,410 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.53. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $40.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

