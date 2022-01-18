Sportcash One Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $47,642.00 (SCONEX)

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Sportcash One coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sportcash One has a market cap of $337,438.18 and $47,642.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded 28% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00059386 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00069976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.29 or 0.07534003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,798.04 or 1.00151863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00066957 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007598 BTC.

Sportcash One Coin Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Sportcash One Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sportcash One should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sportcash One using one of the exchanges listed above.

