Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.1 days.
Shares of Square Enix stock opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.43. Square Enix has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92.
Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square Enix will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About Square Enix
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
