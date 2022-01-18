Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.1 days.

Shares of Square Enix stock opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.43. Square Enix has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92.

Get Square Enix alerts:

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square Enix will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SQNXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.