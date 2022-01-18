Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at KeyCorp

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Square from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.81.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ stock opened at $133.29 on Friday. Square has a 12 month low of $129.31 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.09 and its 200 day moving average is $229.24.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,094 shares of company stock worth $8,494,506 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.