SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSEZY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. SSE has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

