St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,900 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,348 ($18.39) to GBX 1,900 ($25.92) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,800 ($24.56) to GBX 1,860 ($25.38) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,837 ($25.06) to GBX 1,700 ($23.20) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($22.40) to GBX 1,635 ($22.31) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,550 ($21.15).

STJ opened at GBX 1,640.50 ($22.38) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £8.87 billion and a PE ratio of 43.57. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 1,157 ($15.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.78). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,616.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,581.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

