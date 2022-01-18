St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,200 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 419,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 777.8 days.

STJPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of St. James’s Place from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

STJPF stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $21.90. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

